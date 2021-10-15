First Foundation Advisors Sells 11,331 Shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 4.97% of Vidler Water Resources worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Vidler Water Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.93. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 93.97%.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

