First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.44

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.44 and traded as low as C$44.98. First National Financial shares last traded at C$45.69, with a volume of 32,762 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.33.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.44.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 4.1599998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 534 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.