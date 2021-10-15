First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.62. 22,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 24,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.