First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period.

NXTG opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

