First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,845,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period.

NXTG traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $76.91. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,508. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

