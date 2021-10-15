First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ROBT stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $54.27. 20,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,809. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $59.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 631.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

