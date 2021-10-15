First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.26

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $25.03. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 129,772 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 91,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 372,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

