First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.26

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $25.03. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 129,772 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,702,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,644,000 after acquiring an additional 278,414 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 573,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,556,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,043,000 after acquiring an additional 252,031 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,192,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,756,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares in the last quarter.

