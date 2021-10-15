First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 311,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 55,663 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 193,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Shares of FIV stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

