FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after buying an additional 273,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

