FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.45

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.45 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 91.70 ($1.20). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 91.05 ($1.19), with a volume of 1,489,938 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Also, insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,900.

About FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

