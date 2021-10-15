Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,931,000 after acquiring an additional 546,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.59. 26,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

