Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FLXT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

