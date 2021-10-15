Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FLXT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.