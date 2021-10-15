FLIP Achieves Market Cap of $417,532.17 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, FLIP has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $417,532.17 and $730.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00214855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

