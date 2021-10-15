Flixxo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,481.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $10,481.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00207885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00093233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

