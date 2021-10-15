Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Floor & Decor worth $113,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $122.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $132.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.19.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,100 shares of company stock valued at $47,612,766. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

