Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Up 99.3% in September

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the September 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NYSE:FLS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,258. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,603,000 after purchasing an additional 197,806 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,647,000 after purchasing an additional 269,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Flowserve by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

