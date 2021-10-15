Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.52

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

