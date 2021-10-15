Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

