FlypMe (FYP) Price Down 4.4% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $3,041.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00204764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00092326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.