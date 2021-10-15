Fmr LLC Acquires 235,220 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Copart worth $213,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $144.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

