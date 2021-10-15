Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500,256 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.17% of Flowserve worth $218,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,901,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Flowserve by 7,575.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

