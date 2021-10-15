Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.99% of Magnite worth $221,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.43 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.