Fmr LLC Buys 3,724,661 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.93% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $226,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,987 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 912,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,575 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 44,437 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

