Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,007 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.29% of AGCO worth $224,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in AGCO by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

