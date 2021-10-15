Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.58% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $200,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,396,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Shares of LYB opened at $98.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

