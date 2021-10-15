Fmr LLC Has $197.73 Million Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.31% of Associated Banc worth $197,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Associated Banc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

