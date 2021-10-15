Fmr LLC Has $220.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327,301 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 9.61% of Dycom Industries worth $220,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,714,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DY opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

