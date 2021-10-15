Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 103,402 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $219,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $428.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.