Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

Foran Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 50,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,157. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Foran Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm focuses on the copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. Its flagship asset The McIlvenna Bay Project, located within the Hanson Lake District, is part of VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan.

