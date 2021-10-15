Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.72

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.72 and last traded at $51.24, with a volume of 41207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

FORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $982.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $129,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

