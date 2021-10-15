ForTube (FOR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $132.38 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. ForTube has a market cap of $58.49 million and approximately $132.38 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00092359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.