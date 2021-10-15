FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,381. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXW. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,049,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,966,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.