Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,584 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.52% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $89,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average is $169.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

