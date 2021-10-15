Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,361,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Marqeta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,693,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,750,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

MQ stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.