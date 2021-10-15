Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,073,138 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 9,941.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073,138 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Equitable worth $94,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Equitable by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after acquiring an additional 370,322 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

