Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 61,888 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $104,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.