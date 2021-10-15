Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.82% of Mueller Water Products worth $110,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

