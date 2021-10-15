Franklin Resources Inc. Has $101.52 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Allegion worth $101,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $132.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

