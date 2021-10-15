Franklin Resources Inc. Has $109.21 Million Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 710,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 6.74% of Green Plains worth $109,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after buying an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 205,689 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $44,621,000.

Green Plains stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

