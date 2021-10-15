Franklin Resources Inc. Has $111.89 Million Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,056,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,521 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.27% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $111,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $34.69 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

