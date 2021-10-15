Franklin Resources Inc. Has $119.92 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633,195 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $119,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,028 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

