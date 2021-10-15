Franklin Resources Inc. Has $99.40 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Consolidated Edison worth $99,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.