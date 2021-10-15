Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 243,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for 2.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Franklin Resources worth $54,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.10. 58,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

