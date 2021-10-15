Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 290,799 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,799 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $106,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $73.85 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.