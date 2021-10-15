Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,204 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Zscaler worth $108,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 912,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,701,000 after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $293.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $294.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of -152.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,241.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,329 shares of company stock valued at $96,981,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

