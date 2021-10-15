Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 357,838 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $98,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,317,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,858,000 after acquiring an additional 955,142 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

