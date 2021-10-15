Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.55% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $105,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $720.11 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $507.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $774.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

