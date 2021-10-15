Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.53% of Tractor Supply worth $111,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 34.9% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 199.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 23.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $2,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $197.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.64 and a 200 day moving average of $188.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.65.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

