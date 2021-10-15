Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 31,004 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,004 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Cable One worth $95,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,772.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,951.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,872.97. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

